Welcome to Harley-Davidson® of Erie

Harley-Davidson of Erie® is located in Northwest Pennsylvania minutes from the beautiful shorelines of Lake Erie and Presque Isle State Park, between Cleveland and Geneva-on-the-Lake, Ohio, and Buffalo, New York. Since opening our doors in 1972, Harley-Davidson of Erie has become a vibrant member of the community, serving Erie and the Tri-State area. We proudly sponsor the annual Harley-Davidson of Erie BikeFest. Our goal is to provide an exceptional motorcycling destination with a knowledgeable, courteous staff and an entertaining and fun atmosphere. On our website, you can browse all Harley-Davidson® motorcycle models and shop new Harley-Davidson motorcyles for sale and used Harley-Davidson motorcycles for sale, including Street Glide and Ultra Limited models. At our store, customers can receive great service, parts and financing while enjoying everything offered by the Harley-Davidson experience and the Harley® lifestyle!
LEARN MORE...